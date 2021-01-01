Launched by the design house of Rihanna. This is floral fruity fragrance. Launch year: 2015. Top notes: Passion fruit extract, Rum absolute, Blackcurrant, Italian mandarin. Heart notes: Japanese honeysuckle, Orange blossom, Jasmine, Pink freesia. Base notes: Madagascan vanilla, Skin musk, Indonesian sandalwood. Design house: Rihanna. Scent name: RiRi. Gender: Ladies. Category: Perfume. SubType: EDP Spray. Size: 1.7 oz. Barcode: 608940560365. RiRi by Rihanna for Women - 1.7 oz EDP Spray. This item is only valid for shipment in the Contiguous United States.