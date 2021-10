These Jaguar printed little greek slides are wrapped in rich dark brown velvet with a classic printed cowhide that you never tire of wearing. The silky satin straps feel as good as they look. Running errands or just lounging at home? Then remove the straps and slip into your slides. You will not want to take these off! Please note: There are natural variations in the cowhide print which are part of their uniqueness The slides run small. We recommend sizing up if you are in between sizes.