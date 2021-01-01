Founded in 1927 by Hungarian-born Dr. Laszlo, this eponymous brand creates tailor-made products that are specifically formulated to confront the signs of premature aging, environmental hazards and stress. Part of the range, the Erno Laszlo Rituals Cleansing Set for Dry Skin offers a balanced, full skin-care regime to improve refreshment and hydration, allowing skin to appear revived, nourished and vitally lifted. C.R The Set Contains: Phelityl Pre-Cleansing Oil(60ml) A definitive pre-cleansing treatment that removes makeup and impurities thoroughly and intimately. Dense and firm in texture, the delicate blend cleanses the skin without stripping, allowing for a more natural surface to be relieved. The signature ingredient of Chaulmoogra Oil helps heal and protect the skin, catering for past imperfection and future defence alike. Ideal for dry to oily skin. Use regularly, as part of a full skincare routine. Phelityl Cleansing Bar(85g) Uses a non-comedogenic formula to condition and nourish the skin, binding the outer exposure to moisture. Utilises a natural pH balance and a complex mix to assist the skin in the maintenance of fatty acids, which are essential for skin function. Milled in France. Use to clean and soothe hands, or apply to the body, as suits. Hydraphel Skin Supplement(60ml) Pampers dry skin after cleansing. Infused with a silky, soothing blend to draw in moisture, eliminate dullness and aid tissue repair. Leaves skin feeling tones, soft and hydrated. Safe for sensitive skin. To use, shake the bottle, then saturate a cotton wool pad. Sweep gently across the face, avoiding the eye area. Repeat nightly.