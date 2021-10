The Verona crushed velvet ringtop eyelet curtains provide you with a opulent centerpiece for your home. The velvet -look material and insulating properties will keep you feeling cosy in the colder months while it`s room darkening design will shield you from the low winter sun. - The Verona eyelet curtains are available in a range of sizes and colors to suit even the quirkiest of homes. - Made from 100% polyester. - Size:46 x 54in. - Gender: Unisex Adult