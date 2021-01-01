LIKELY River Dress. - size 6 (also in 2, 4, 8) LIKELY River Dress. - size 6 (also in 2, 4, 8) Self: 65% poly 32% nylon 3% spandex Lining: 100% poly . Made in China. Machine wash. Fully lined. Hidden back zipper closure. Tiered ruffle hem. Puff sleeves. LIKR-WD499. YD13774066Y. Contemporary line, Likely, designs sharply priced, sexy dresses for the young millennial consumer. Created with your Instagram feed in mind, Likely is a reflection of modern femininity. The line delivers eye-catching styles in an unlimited spectrum of colors for every occasion.