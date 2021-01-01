River Mouth Retro Palm Sunset - Beach Gift Tank Top

River Mouth Retro Palm Sunset - Beach Gift is the perfect gift for your surfer, body surfer, sand, sea and sun lover, men and women, boys and girls and the fun summer vacation with friends vibe for anyone who likes cool beach theme graphics. Featuring the words LEGENDARY CALIFORNIA SURF, RIVER MOUTH, RINCON POINT in a cool distressed vintage aesthetic with a retro sunset and palm tree. The perfect gift for your surfer. Show them your inner surf legend by rocking this design. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem