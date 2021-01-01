FAITHFULL THE BRAND Rivera Midi Dress in Baby Blue. - size L (also in S, XL) FAITHFULL THE BRAND Rivera Midi Dress in Baby Blue. - size L (also in S, XL) 100% rayon. Hand wash cold. Unlined. Front wrap tie closure. Split hem. Lightweight fabric. Imported. FAIB-WD323. FF1026-ZFL. Scandinavia meets Australia with Faithfull the Brand. Creators Sarah-Jane Abrahams and Helle Them-Enger marry simplicity with a laid-back spirit through a delightful collection of shorts, dresses, and must-have lazy day tops. The pair's designs are all hand-sewn and hand-printed, lending each piece a unique character. By imbuing this respect for design with a signature bohemian vibe, Faithfull creates clothes for girls who chase their dreams and the sun.