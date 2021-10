Tropical flowers bloom against leopard spots on a relaxed sweater knit from a lightweight blend of linen and silk yarns with contrasting melange rib. An embroidered Pegasus, a symbol of the house since the '60s, soars at the chest. Crewneck Long sleeves Ribbed cuffs and hem 60% linen, 40% silk with 53% cotton, 24% polyamide, 23% viscose trim Dry clean Made in Italy Women's Designer Clothing