Lafayette 148 New York Riverside Print Ankle Pant

Swirly graphics lend dimension to these wide-leg pants. Elasticized waist Pull on style Lining: Viscose/polyester Viscose Dry clean Imported of Italian fabric SIZE & FIT Rise, about 12" Inseam, about 25" Leg opening, about 25" Model measurements: 6'1" tall, 37" bust, 30.5" waist, 37" hips Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Named after its original address, Lafayette 148 New York was founded in 1996 with the intention to create an inclusive line of beautifully crafted clothing for women. The labels sophisticated designs are a result of top-of-the-line fabrics, clean silhouettes and superior craftsmanship.