Baume & Mercier Riviera 10625 Stainless Steel & Rubber Chronograph Watch

From the Riviera Collection. Featuring a dodecagonal case and black geometric-patterned dial, this refined yet sporty watch secures with a rubber strap. Automatic self-winding movement Anti-glare glass Black geometric-patterned dial Two subdials Indices and Roman numerals Date display at 3 o'clock Second hand Stainless steel case/rubber strap Deployment clasp Made in Switzerland FEATURES Water resistant to 10 ATM Model number: M0A10625 SIZE Dodecagonal case, 43mm (1.70"). Fine Jewelry - Baume And Mercier Watche > Baume & Mercier > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Baume & Mercier. Color: Black.