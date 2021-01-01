From motorola
Motorola RMU2080D Professional Two Way Radio w/ 20 Floor / 250,000 Sq. Ft. Coverage Area
. . Professional Two Way Radio Requires FCC License 20 Floor Indoor Range 250,000 sq. ft Warehouse Range 2 Watt Output Power 99 UHF Frequencies 8 Channels & 219 PL/DPL Codes 438-470 MHz Military Grade. - Dust Proof. - Shock Proof 2.0 Watt Output Power Uses Rechargeable Battery Pack Rechargeable Lithium-Ion Battery Pack Included Includes Drop-In Battery Charger Weather Channels NOAA Weather Alerts Hands-Free (VOX) Mode 3 Voice Scramble Codes Voice Promps Easy Cloning (cable or multi-charger required) Voice Compression Technology 3 Call Alert Tones Channel Scan Scan Channel Delete Talk Confirmation Tone Signal Strength Indicator Battery Meter Low Battery Alert Battery Saver 4 Programmable Buttons PC Configurable (cable sold separately) Timeout Timer Keypad Lock Monitor Channel Keystroke Tone Signal Channel Announcement with Voice Alias Fixed Antenna Drop-In Charge Capable W