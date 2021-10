Features of the Mountain Hardwear Road Side Waist Pack 420D nylon with special carbonate coating for additional durability Two-way zip main compartment with divider sleeve organizer Quick access front zip pocket SR buckle and webbing belt stash behind backpanel turning it into a travel organizer Reflective zipper pulls and cord loops at base Fabric Details 420d Carbonate Coated Ripstop Nylon (100% Nylon)