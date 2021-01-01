Road Tripping Duffle Bag (Default Title)

Start the next great adventure with our brand new Road Tripping Desert Pattern Duffle Bag! The perfect size and shape to fit a weekends worth of essentials (or all of your pup's toys, blankets, and treats). Even better, the waterproof interior lining will keep your belongings dry no matter where your journey takes you. Featuring our Road Tripping Patch, 29 Liters of holding capacity, and a removable shoulder strap, you'll find no shortages of uses for this duffle at home or on the go! 20.5" x 10.5" Carrying Handles & Removable Shoulder Strap Waterproof Interior Lining 100% Poly Exterior Online Exclusive