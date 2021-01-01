MADEWELL Roadtripper Denim Biker Shorts, Size 33 in Lunar Wash at Nordstrom Rack

Madewell transformed its stretchiest skinnies into the comfiest and most fitted denim cutoffs with Magic front pockets that make them look super sleek. 10 1/2" inseam; 12" leg opening; 11" front rise; 14 1/2" back rise (size 27) Zip fly with button closure Five-pocket style 52% viscose, 32% cotton, 15% polyester, 1% elastane Machine wash, tumble dry Imported t.b.d. This product is Fair Trade-Certified™ and was made using practices to protect the environment, build sustainable livelihoods and boost economic empowerment