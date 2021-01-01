SOREL Roaming Decon Slide

The SOREL Roaming Decon Slides feature a sleek, minimalist look and boast a cushioned footbed that will keep you comfortable on all your walking adventures. Slip-on sandals made of a leather upper. Side gore panel for easy movement. Pigskin leather lining. PU-like EVA footbed with leather topcover. Cushioned rubber midsole for added comfort and style. Molded rubber outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 7 oz Product measurements were taken using size 7, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.