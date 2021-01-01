Derek Lam 10 Crosby Robertson Crop Flare Pants

Rows of goldtone buttons add a sailor aesthetic to these kicky flared jeans. Belt loops Zip fly with hook-tab closure Goldtone button detailing Cotton/elastane Machine wash Made in USA SIZE & FIT Rise, about 8.5" Inseam, about 27" Leg opening, about 17" Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Eight years after founding his eponymous brand, Derek Lam launched Derek Lam 10 Crosby in 2011, named after the address of his New York City office. Staying true to his downtown aesthetic, Lam designs feminine, relaxed pieces for all occasions. Contemporary Sportswear - Derek Lam 10 Crosby > Derek Lam 10 Crosby > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Derek Lam 10 Crosby. Color: Midnight. Size: 4.