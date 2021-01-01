Tony Bianco Robie Sandal in White. - size 5 (also in 10, 6.5, 7, 8, 8.5, 9, 9.5) Tony Bianco Robie Sandal in White. - size 5 (also in 10, 6.5, 7, 8, 8.5, 9, 9.5) Leather upper and sole. Angled square toe. Rubber tap heel. Imported. TONR-WZ347. ROBIE. Based out of Australia, the Tony Bianco brand embraces a mix of the contemporary, the classic, and the cool. Their signature can be seen in the use of high quality materials and a keen eye for detail that is used to create on-trend pieces that will survive the test of time.