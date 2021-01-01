NBD Robin Midi Dress in Black & Red Floral in Black. - size XS (also in M) NBD Robin Midi Dress in Black & Red Floral in Black. - size XS (also in M) Self & Lining 1: 95% poly 5% elastaneLining: 89% poly 11% elastane. Hand wash cold. Fully lined. Hidden back zipper closure. Underwire cups. Ruched mesh overlay. Imported. NBDR-WD2425. NBD2209 F20. For the girl who's the life of the party. For the girl who's always up for a glass of champagne. For the girl who likes to keep her closet as filled with as her social calendar, there's NBD. The young-at-heart line features dresses that every it girl covets and pieces that are sexy, flirty, fun and now.