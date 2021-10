A cross between a wallet and a handbag, the Robinson chain wallet from Tory Burch is a truly versatile piece. A timeless, low-key gem, it works well crossbody or as a clutch, and will being a touch of elegance to your day. Shoulder strap : 122 cm. Worn on the shoulder - one shoulder chain. Material : smooth calfskin. Lining : leather. Colour : Gris - Gray Heron. Closure : press-button flap. Interior : numerous compartments, pockets and card slots.