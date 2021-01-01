The Haglofs Roc Nordic 30L Backpack is a fold top pack for winter activity. Climb, ski, mountaineer, even SnowBoarders can get use out of this one. Included inside an interior compartment Are webbing straps, allowing for carrying of skis, SnowBoard, Snowshoes, helmet or ice axe. Haul a rope if you wish, as well as a hydration system. Everything inside is protected by tough, 600D HT-polyamide and 400D Spectra ripstop fabrics, which Are also treated with a durable water repellent finish to shed light moisture and dirt. Features of the Haglofs Roc Nordic 30L Backpack Fold top opening to the main compartment Main compartment is accessible from both the back panel and the top of the bag Main material reinforced with 6mm Spectra thread for extra durability Webbing for A-frame ski carry doubles as compression system Holds skis with a tail width of up to 150mm Separate compartment containing extensive feature webbing strap set Additional straps allows you to carry a diagonal ski, SnowBoard or Snow shoe, but also doubles as a helmet and ice axe attachment Separate divider in top of the backpack lets you carry your helmet inside the pack Webbing strap on top for your ropes Separate compartment for avalanche safety equipment Waist belt strap Hydration system compatible Safety whistle on the chest strap Internal zipped stash pocket Fluorocarbon free DWR-treated surfaces help repel water and dirt Fabric Details 600D HT-polyamide/400D-Spectra ripstop, bluesign-approved