A classic pair of jeans never goes out of style, the True Religion Rocco Skinny Moto Jeans in Body Rinse Black are sure to bring some sleek style to your denim collection. Skinny jean fit narrows through the thigh and leg. Zip-fly and button closure. Belt loop waistband with leather branded patch on back. Traditional five-pocket jean design. 71% cotton, 24% polyester, 2% spandex, 3% other fibers. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 34 in Outseam: 41 in Inseam: 31 in Front Rise: 10 in Back Rise: 13 in Leg Opening: 14 in Product measurements were taken using size 31, inseam 34. Please note that measurements may vary by size.