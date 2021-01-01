Ippolita Rock Candy 18K Yellow Gold & Coral Triple-Drop Earrings

From the Rock Candy Collection. Exquisite and rare, these stunning earrings are one-of-a-kind. An elegant pair showcasing different hues of coral from intense to pale, with two glossy cabochons suspending a stunning flat drop. Coral 18K yellow gold Post back Made in USA SIZE Drop, about 2.6" ABOUT THE BRAND Italian artist and designer Ippolita Rostagno founded her luxury jewelry house in New York City in 1999. Having studied sculpture and ceramics at the Istituto d'Arte in Florence, Rostagno embraces organic shapes and a fluid, timeless aesthetic. Today, her colorful creations are designed for everyday wear and finely crafted in18K gold, silver and precious stones. Fashion Jewelry - Ippolita Gold > Ippolita > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Ippolita. Color: Coral.