Versace Rock Icons 52MM Rectangle Sunglasses

From the Rock Icons/Clans Medusa Ares Stud Collection. Stylish sunglasses finished with goldtone studs design. 100% UV protection Grey lenses Saddle nose bridge Acetate Made in Italy SIZE 52mm lens width 22mm bridge width 140mm temple length ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 1978, Versace is instantly recognizable by the signature Medusa head logo, chosen by founder Gianni Versace for its Greek symbolism. The Italian label is known for its luxe, bold clothing and accessoriesthink gilding, oversized logos and punchy prints. Since taking over artistic direction, Giannis sister Donatella Versace has maintained the brands strong identity, with a renewed vision to give customers the ultimate freedom to express themselves. Soft Accessories - Sunglasses > Versace > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Versace. Color: White.