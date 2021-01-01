Just tell them that you're in the band, and in this Chaser Rock Lips Tri-Blend Jersey Tank Dress, you'll have no problem rocking out! Crafted from a lightweight cotton blend, sleeveless tank design, and allover lightning bolt detail, this will make the concert electrifying! Pull-on styling with a rounded neckline. Bright pink lip graphic at the center of the dress. Fitted silhouette with a straight mini hemline. 50% polyester, 38% cotton, 12% rayon. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 33 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.