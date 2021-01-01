Rockin Since 1924 Shirt 97 Years Old 97th Birthday Classic Premium T-Shirt

This Classic Rockin Since 1924 97th Birthday Rock and Roll Shirt is Classic 97th Birthday Shirt for Rock music lover who turned 97. 97th Birthday and born in 1924 or Classic since 1924 is original vintage style 97th birthday Shirt for Rock music Lovers. Classic Rock 1924 97th Birthday T-Shirt for Rock Guitar Music lovers men women who are 97 years old and still rocking and has the birth year of 1924. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.