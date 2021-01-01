Rocklin Patio Collection 4-pc. Conversation Set, One Size , Black

The open and airy design of the Rocklin 4-piece outdoor set combines form and function. The slatted silhouette is great for rain drainage, while creating chic contemporary forms. Crafted of acacia in a rich finish with all-weather cushions. The Rocklin is perfect for your patio home.# Pieces In Set: 4Included: 3 Seat Back Cushion(s), 1 Table(s), 4 Throw Pillow(s), 2 Chair(s), 1 Loveseat(s), 3 Seat Cushion(s)Features: Quick Ship, Removable Cushions, Reversible Cushions, Weather ResistantJoinery: Nailed, Glued, ScrewedSeating Capacity: 4Shape: RectangleTools Required: Screws (included), Allen Wrench (included)Chair Measurements: 26.4 Depth/Inches, 23.2 Width/Inches, 32.5 Height/InchesMaximum Weight Limit: 250 LbsSeat Back Height: 18 InSeat Depth: 19 InSeat Height: 14 InWeight (lb.): 99 LbAssembly: Assembly RequiredFilling Content: 100% PolyfillFinish: NaturalFrame Content: 100% WoodUpholstery Content: 100% PolyesterCare: Spot CleanDecor Styles: CoastalCountry of Origin: Imported