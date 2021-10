*You will be rock'n in this ultra hip low-cut boot *Perfed leather upper with inside zipper closure for easy on and off *Approx. 4" shaft height *Antimicrobial brushed sueded microfiber upper lining with foam backing *Super-comfortable dual-density footbed with arch support *Leather footbed lining with leather heel and arch inserts *Supportive steel or iron shank *Synthetic rubber outsole *1-1/4" stacked heel