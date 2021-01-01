Valentino Garavani Rockstud Leather Crossbody Phone Case

Featuring Valentino's signature studs and a pebbled leather construction, this slim pouch is a chic way to carry your smartphone. Crossbody strap Top flap with flip-lock closure Goldtone hardware One interior compartment Interior slip pocket Leather Lining: Viscose Made in Italy SIZE 4.75"W x 7"H x 0.75"D ABOUT THE BRAND As a child, designer Valentino Garavani loved both fashion and art. He went on to study at the esteemed cole des Beaux-Arts school in France, later making his official debut at Florence's Pitti Palace in 1959. Today, Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli infuses the Italian house's storied tradition with glamorous, innovative silhouettes. The brand's accessories line, Valentino Garavani, is known for its bold shoes and handbags. Handbags - Valentino Handbags > Valentino Garavani > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Valentino Garavani. Color: Black.