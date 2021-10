Valentino Garavani Rockstud Leather Espadrille Wedge Sandals

Leather espadrille wedge with studded ankle strap. Leather upper Open toe Adjustable ankle strap Leather lining Rubber sole Made in Italy SIZE Espadrille wedge heel, 4" (105mm) ABOUT THE BRAND As a child, designer Valentino Garavani loved both fashion and art. He went on to study at the esteemed cole des Beaux-Arts school in France, later making his official debut at Florence's Pitti Palace in 1959. Today, Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli infuses the Italian house's storied tradition with glamorous, innovative silhouettes. The brand's accessories line, Valentino Garavani, is known for its bold shoes and handbags. Women's Shoes - Valentino > Valentino Garavani > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Valentino Garavani. Color: Poudre. Size: 10.