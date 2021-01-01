Valentino Garavani Rockstud Lock Small Leather Pouch

Signature monochrome rockstud detailing covers this versatile zip pouch. Top zip closure with pushlock detail Gunmetal hardware Leather lining Leather Made in Italy SIZE 8.5W x 6H ABOUT THE BRAND As a child, designer Valentino Garavani loved both fashion and art. He went on to study at the esteemed cole des Beaux-Arts school in France, later making his official debut at Florence's Pitti Palace in 1959. Today, Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli infuses the Italian house's storied tradition with glamorous, innovative silhouettes. The brand's accessories line, Valentino Garavani, is known for its bold shoes and handbags. Handbags - Valentino Handbags > Valentino Garavani > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Valentino Garavani. Color: Nero.