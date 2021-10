Valentino Garavani - The chic point-toe silhouette of Valentino Garavani's red slingback flats is spotlighted by uniform rows of the house's Rockstud hardware, a signature originally inspired by the notches on Roman doors. They're crafted in Italy with a structured mesh upper for an elegant, barely there finish, then set with an adjustable singback strap and a small stacked heel. Style them as the contemporary anchor to a romantic evening gowns.