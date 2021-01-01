Rush Creek Rod Cart, cherry

CONSTRUCTION: Highly functional tackle storage cart that accommodates up to 12 fresh water rods (rods not included) American Cherry laminate on the base and top boards provides protection as well as beauty Adjustable middle wire shelf and smooth rolling caster wheels allow plenty of room for your favorite fishing gear in one place Includes a powder coated steel frame for a great quality, long-lasting look season after season Measures 24" L x 15.75" W x 35" H - 5 minute assembly ADDITIONAL DETAILS: The tackle cart is made from the highest quality components to give your favorite gear the secure protection they need The three shelves allows for maximum storage capacity while the middle wire shelf can be adjusted to accommodate the largest of tackle bags The American Cherry finish on the top and bottom boards makes for a beautiful finish Built into the design are 12 soft freshwater rod clips with water resistant caps for rod handles The heavy duty steel frame is powder coated and resists scratching, and the high quality casters provide easy maneuverability Perfect for your garage, shed, or other indoor or outdoor storage area