Say goodbye to glare and dive right in to work (and yes, play) on digital screens wearing these modern round glasses with hand-polished frames. Digital eye strain is greatly reduced thanks to the brand's proprietary blue light-filtering technology, which effectively filters out up to 90% of the highest range blue light and 50% of all blue light. Felix Gray's grade A ophthalmic-quality lenses are clear and non-color-distorting with antiglare