Inspired by free spirits rebels and dreamers the aptly named Rogue is a go-anywhere bag in buttery soft colorblock glovetanned leather. The largest of the Rogue family the 39 has room for a 13" laptop. It features two open compartments a secure interior zip compartment and multifunctional pockets. Coach Rogue 39 In Colorblock - Women's - Pewter/1941 Saddle Multi