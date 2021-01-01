Callaway Rogue X Irons – (Steel), Right Hand, Men's

Geared to max out performance, Callaway Rogue X Irons unleash a total distance overhaul. Lighter weights, longer lengths and stronger lofts help golfers optimize speed. 360 Face Cup Technology combines with VFT to dramatically expand the sweet spot for explosive distance. A Urethane Microsphere layer between the face and body dampens vibration to improve sound and feel. Intricately positioned Tungsten weights optimize launch and control at each loft. It’s Time To Go Rogue: Selecting Your Model Callaway Rogue Irons: Long, accurate, easy-to-hit, versatile with greate sound and feel. Substantially-sized head with medium topline, medium sole-width and progressive offset. Callaway Rogue X Irons: Lighter in weight and longer in length, with stronger lofts. Wide sole pulls the CG low and deep for easy, high launch and long carry. 360 Face Cup + Variable Face Thickness (VFT) Technologies combine to dramatically expand the portion of the face that delivers fast ball speed, giving golfers more distance on off-center hits 360 Face Cup employs a shallow, flexible rim around the perimeter of the face that flexes and releases at impact to increase ball speed Variable Face Thickness (VFT) includes how the face itself flexes to promote even more ball speed on off center hits Urethane Microspheres Elastic-Urethane Microspheres provide the sound and feel benefits of urethane without compromising COR or ball speed Engineered to combat the excessive vibration, unpleasant sound and harsh feel commonly produced by irons with thin faces Urethane dampens vibration to improve sound and feel while also maintaining the performance benefits of increased face flex MIM’d, Tungsten-Infused Standing Wave Tungsten Weighting allows for extraordinarily precise CG positioning for optimum launch and control at each individual loft Twice as heavy as steel, Tungsten concentrates significant weight into a small space to for an intricately shaped part The result is a precisely controlled CG location engineered to maximize performance KBS MAX 90 Steel Shafts Lightweight shaft designed to help mid-to-high handicap golfers maximize iron performance Produces higher trajectory and more spin to create longer distance and tighter dispersion Lower kick point allows the club head to release through impact for higher launch Lightweight design helps golfers maximize swing speed through impact