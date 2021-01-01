Laura Biagiotti - Roma Donna - Fusion of Sweetness and Passion - Top Notes of Cassis, Sicily Bergamot, and Mint, 1.7 oz Eau de Toilette for Women

Fashion Designer Laura Biagiotti's Roma Donna is a fragrance that exudes femininity with its sweet, fresh, and floral scent Head Notes: Bitter Orange, Bergamot, Grapefruit, Coriander, Pineapple Heart Notes: Almond Blossom, Orange Blossom, Jasmine Bottom Notes: Vanilla, Balsamic Resins, Musk, Sandalwood, Myrrh The inspiration for the bottle comes from ancient Roman columns, conveying the history etched into the marble streets of Rome. This is an authentic product backed by its original manufacturer Packaging for this product may vary from that shown in the image above This item is not for sale in Catalina Island This item is not for sale in Catalina Island