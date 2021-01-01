Valentino Garavani Roman Stud Belt in Ivory Genuine leather. Made in Italy. Concealed pushpin closure. Signature rockstud accents throughout. Size 65 measures approx 23 - 30 in length. Measures approx 0.75 in height. VENT-WA70. VW0T0V84JKY. About the designer: Founded in 1960 by Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti, Valentino is one of the world’s most iconic fashion houses. Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli’s mission is to capture “the essence of the maison” rather than simply revisit the archive. “Working closely with the artisans and with the Italian expertise has been fundamental. It has allowed me to understand and perceive the rules in order to break and rewrite them,” he explains.