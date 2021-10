Get ready to make a huge fashion splash at your next special event in a very pretty plus size floral print formal dress. Beautiful white flowers on the chiffon overlay with a blush satin lining create a soft and sophisticated look. The slimming A-line skirt and V-bodice on this romantic floral print formal dress looks great on any curvy body type. Whether you are attending a gala, prom or any special celebration this can be your "go to" blush dress.