Take the snowy days on in comfort and style wearing the UGG Romely Buckle featuring a classic slip-on style bootie with buckle closure at ankle for added support. Real fur from sheep in a dyed treatment originated from United States, UK, Spain, Ireland, or Australia. 10mm twin-face sheepskin and leather upper. 10mm sheepskin shaft lining, 10mm UGGplush 80% wool, 20% lyocell vamp lining. 10mm UGGplush 80% wool, 20% lyocell insole. Treadlite by UGG outsole. Imported. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.