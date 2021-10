Olympia Le-Tan - Olympia Le-Tan extends her eclectic curation of art-inspired clutch bags with this pink Romeo & Juliet style, embroidered by hand with poignant figures from William Shakespeare's famed 1597 play. Made in collaboration with Holly Dunn, it's crafted as part of a limited edition run - one of 77 pieces - from cotton canvas that's folded around a gold-tone metal frame and opens with a clasp fastening into a floral-print poplin lining and slip pocket.