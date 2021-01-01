Free People Romeo Rolled Cut Off Short in White. - size 28 (also in 27) Free People Romeo Rolled Cut Off Short in White. - size 28 (also in 27) 72% cotton 25% poly 3% spandex. Button fly. 5-pocket design. Cuffed hem. Intentionally destroyed. Stretch denim. Shorts measure approx 11 in length. Imported. FREE-WF161. OB1071936. Free People invokes a spirit of femininity and creativity. Throughout their line of sweaters, tees, dresses and more, each piece incorporates a high level of quality and originality that reflects their adventurous it girl. With all that's constricting in the world today, Free People says your clothes don't have to be. Be yourself, be creative, be free.