Dr. Martens Rometty Boot in Black. - size 6 (also in 7) Leather upper with rubber sole. Pull-on styling. Side elastic gussets. Heel measures approx 2 HPlatform measures approx 1.5 H. Imported. DMAR-WZ285. 23917001. When the Dr. Martens boot first catapulted from a working-class essential to a counter-cultural icon back in the 1960s, the world was pre-internet, pre-MTV, pre-CD, pre-mp3s, pre-mobile phones. Hey, they'd only just invented the teenager. In the years before the boot's birthday, 1st April, 1960, kids just looked like tribute acts to their parents, younger but the same. Rebellion was only just on the agenda for some - for most kids of the day, starved of music, fashion, art and choice, it was not even an option.