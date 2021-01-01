BLANKNYC Romper in Lavender. - size M (also in L, S, XS) BLANKNYC Romper in Lavender. - size M (also in L, S, XS) 55% linen 45% cotton. Front button closure and waist tie. Breast pockets and side hip pockets. Pleated shoulder detail and darted waist. Cuffed hem. Imported. BLAN-WR38. 01HY8824. Since exploding onto the scene in 2007 with the signature Studded Skinny Classique jeans, [BLANKNYC] has been creating approachable clothing in obsession-worthy fits, fabrics and design.The Manhattan-born brand couples aggressively modern silhouettes with the integrity of premium quality: a mash-up of stretch denim, vegan leather, plush knits and industrial hardware transform minimalist basics into runway relevance.