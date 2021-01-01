LoveShackFancy Ronda Top in Sage. - size XS (also in L, M, S) LoveShackFancy Ronda Top in Sage. - size XS (also in L, M, S) Cotton blend. Front button closure. Embroidered floral detail. Lace trim. Buttoned cuffs. Due to the unique wash, colors and patterns may vary slightly. Item not sold as a set. LESH-WS145. LT576-493H. LoveShackFancy is a collection of hand-dyed and printed silk dresses and separates. It embodies a lux bohemian lifestyle with whimsical pieces that can take you from the beaches of Tulum to an elegant dinner party in NYC.