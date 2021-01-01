Balmain Roni Monogram Jacquard Leather Boots

Crafted of signature jacquard monogram and smooth leather, these point toe boots feature logo embossed buttons and a striking stiletto heel. Cotton/polyester upper Point toe Side zip closure Leather trim Leather/rubber sole Made in Italy SIZE Self-covered stiletto heel, 3.75" ABOUT THE BRAND In 1945, founder Pierre Balmain made his well-received debut of opulent, ultra-feminine designs. Known today for its iconic blazers, impeccably constructed dresses and signature fragrances, the brand continues its dedication to masterful tailoring and elegance under the helm of Creative Director Olivier Rousteing. Women's Shoes - Designer Womens Shoes > Balmain > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Balmain. Color: Black. Size: 9.