Roofers craftsman construction worker profession slogan gift idea T-Shirt

Are you a roofers of profession and are looking for funny sayings? Then this roofer saying motif is just the thing for a craftsman like you. As a construction worker on the construction site, you are at the roofing. The design for all roofers Perfect gift for roofers For all roofers with a funny saying. For all roofers, craftsmen and construction workers with passion. Are you a roofers and are looking for a cool saying motif? Then look no further! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem