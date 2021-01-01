Song of Style Rooney Knit Pants in Tan. - size XL (also in L) Song of Style Rooney Knit Pants in Tan. - size XL (also in L) 45% nylon 34% poly 15% acrylic 6% merino wool. Hand wash cold. Elasticized waistband. Rib knit fabric. 16 at the knee breaks to 22 at the leg opening. Imported. SOSR-WP27. AKP2 S20. The Song of Style girl is understated yet elevated. She's not consumed by trends, but instead focuses on timeless pieces. She is energetic, artsy, bold, and colorful... just like founder Aimee Song. An influential fashion and lifestyle blogger, Aimee's passion for art, photography, and architecture inspire the SOS collection's signature looks: puffy-sleeved dresses, retro tailoring, and offbeat color combinations and textures. It infuses even the simplest basics with playful details and hints of glamour. In essence, Song of Style encourages individuality and all the fun ways to express it.