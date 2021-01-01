Rooster-Themed Cotton Blend Arpillera Tote from Peru

Hanging out among a group of flowers a vibrant rooster decorates the front of this cotton blend tote from Peru. Maria Uyauri handcrafts the tote in the style of arpilleria patchwork with intricate embroidery. This handbag's body is made of cotton featuring a tie-dyed motif in blue. A zipper pocket at the back provides handy space for storing small items. Draped over the shoulder on two straps the tote opens with a magnetic snap to reveal a cotton lining that is decorated with archaeological Nazca line motifs. A zipper pocket at the side completes the lining.