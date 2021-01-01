From lustige nerd mathematiker designs zum geburtstag

Root from 256 16th Birthday Gift Maths Nerd T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

256 Square Root, Funny Maths Motif, 16th Birthday Gift Idea for Boys and Girls Square Root 256 = 16 Years Old, 16 Years Old Funny Mathematics, Physics, Science Algebra Motif, If someone likes Numbers and Calculations, Math Fans Square root birthday, great design for university or for school, perfect for maths lessons, this saying is a great maths joke for any gear, teacher or a math teacher with a cool, sarcastic humor, geeky nerdy humour Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com