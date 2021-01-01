SACHAJUAN Root Lift in Beauty: NA. SACHAJUAN Root Lift in Beauty: NA. Achieve maximum volume with SACHAJUAN Root Lift, a weightless spray that creates volume and stability in the root area of the hair. This powerful lifting spray gives great support and hold to hairstyles, all without leaving a sticky residue or being hard to brush out.. Provides volume and support. Easy to brush out. Weightless formula. 200 ml. Shake well before use. Spray Root Lift directly onto the root area of the hair or where maximum lift and volume is desired. Style as usual. SAHR-WU64. 113. SACHAJUAN is driven by the beauty of simplicity. When they launched their range, they felt that haircare was becoming too complex, and wanted to make things easier. Their performance-driven hair care products are straightforward and honest. They have clear and easy-to-understand benefits and functional ingredients, and are named precisely for what they do or what they are. This makes it easy to create beautiful hair every day - and easy to select the right products. SACHAUAN products help achieve a personal look in the easiest possible way. Each one is designed to produce an effortless look, enabling a confident, modern and personal twist.